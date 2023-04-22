Zelensky says full concentration on recapturing occupied territories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reported the build-up of new military units as Kiev is expected to launch a counteroffensive against the Russian troops occupying parts of his country.



"We are actively preparing new brigades and units that will show themselves on the front," he said in his daily video address on Friday. He said his meetings with the general staff were about providing all the means to liberate Ukraine from Russian occupation.



"Everyone in Ukraine must understand that the main task of the state is the de-occupation of our territories, the return of our lands and our people from Russian captivity." State resources would be spent primarily on this, the president said. "The front line is priority number one," he stressed.



At the same time, he thanked Western partners meeting in Germany on Friday who were helping Ukraine defend itself. "I thank those partners whose determination is fully in line with the actual situation and needs on the battlefield," Zelensky said.



Ukraine has been fighting off Russia's attacks and occupation for nearly 14 months and is largely dependent on Western support for military equipment. On Friday, the Western allies met in the US air base of Ramstein to discuss further aid.



