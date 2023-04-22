Russian opposition: New trial of Navalny to begin next week

A new trial of imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny will open next week, according to the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), which he founded.



The trial will begin on April 26, FBK director Ivan Zhdanov said on his Telegram channel on Friday.



According to another Navalny ally, Leonid Volkov, the new round of court proceedings is over alleged extremist activity in connection with the FBK, which was established in 2011.



Volkov said Navalny faces a cumulative 35 years in prison when the individual penalties are added up.



Officially, there is no information yet from Russian authorities about an imminent further trial for the vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"It is a political case in which the entire work of the FBK since 2011 is declared extremist, and up to 35 years in prison is demanded for Navalny," Volkov wrote on Twitter.



Navalny, who narrowly survived a poison attack in 2020, was arrested at a Moscow airport in early 2021 immediately after returning from Germany, where he was undergoing treatment and rehabilitation.



He was initially charged with violating parole conditions from an earlier trial. Later, he was sentenced to another prison term for fraud, among other charges. According to the previous sentences, he must stay in prison until 2032.



Most recently, Navalny's lawyer Vadim Kobzev reported on the 46-year-old's deteriorating health in solitary confinement.



Since last summer, Navalny has already been locked up 13 times in an isolation cell at the Melekhovo prison camp in the Vladimir region, some 250 kilometres north-east of Moscow.



