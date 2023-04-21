Western allies discuss Ukraine military aid at Ramstein air base

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin rallied Western partners to further support Ukraine in the war against Russia during a meeting on Friday at the US military air base of Ramstein in Germany.



"Ukraine urgently needs our help to shield its citizens and infrastructure and forces from Russia's missile threat," said Austin during his opening remarks at the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group. He said Ukraine would be supported for as long as necessary.



As at the three previous in-person meetings at Ramstein, representatives of non-NATO states also attended. In all, around 50 nations were present.



Austin said the United States has provided Ukraine with military aid worth more than $35 billion since the war began.



He stressed that the partners' efforts made a big difference to Ukraine on the battlefield and illustrated how badly the Kremlin had miscalculated in its decision to invade.



High-profile attendees included German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, his Ukrainian counterpart Olexiy Resnikov as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Supplying Ukraine with more weapons and different types of arms was the main focus.



Zelensky has been pushing his Western allies to supply Ukraine with fighter jets and air defence systems in particular.



Ukraine has so far received Soviet-made Mig-29 fighter jets, but is looking for Western-designed aircraft such as US-built F-16s.



Defence Minister Resnikov wrote on Twitter on Thursday that acquiring "NATO-style fighter jets" was Ukraine's "top priority."



Pistorius told broadcaster ZDF on Thursday that the financing of "repair hubs" for systems such as the Marder infantry fighting vehicle, Leopard tanks and the self-propelled howitzer 2000 would also be discussed.



"That costs real money, it has to be financed," he said, adding that the Ramstein talks would also have to "clarify who will pay for it in the end."



Both Pistorius and Stoltenberg made it clear that the discussion on further arms deliveries were currently more important than plans for Ukraine to join NATO.



"What matters most now is that Ukraine wins," Stoltenberg said in Ramstein. "Because if Ukraine does not assert itself as a sovereign independent nation in Europe, then there is no point in discussing membership."



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted NATO's invitation to attend a summit of the alliance on July 11-12 in Lithuania, Stoltenberg also confirmed in Ramstein.



The NATO leader had promised his support for Ukraine's entry into the military alliance during his surprise visit to Kiev on Thursday, but stressed that the priority was helping Ukraine win the war.



One prerequisite for joining NATO is not being involved in international conflicts.



Russia criticized Stoltenberg's visit to Kiev on Friday and used it as further justification for its war against Ukraine.



"NATO is obviously continuing its course of engulfing Ukraine and drawing it into the alliance," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to the Interfax news agency.



Referring to the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Peskov added: "All this once again shows anyone who has at least a little thinking power the correctness of the president's decision to start this operation."



One of the Kremlin's official war aims is to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO - even though, as a sovereign state, it has the right to choose its own alliance. However, Ukraine's accession was far from imminent before the Russian invasion began.



As leaders convened to discuss weapon deliveries, the fighting between Russia and Ukraine continued on the ground.



In Russia, three people were reported injured after a Russian fighter jet accidentally fired at its own city of Belgorod near Ukraine, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.



Nobody's life was in danger, Gladkov wrote on Telegram on Friday.



On Thursday evening, a heavy explosion had occurred in the middle of a Belgorod crossroads, leaving a hole with a 20-metre radius in the ground.



Later, the Defence Ministry in Moscow said a Russian fighter jet had experienced an "unplanned launch of ammunition" over the city.



All residents of a damaged apartment building have been temporarily relocated, Gladkov wrote. Some were staying with relatives, others in a hotel.



Russia once again attacked Ukraine with combat drones overnight, the Ukrainian general staff announced on Facebook, adding that it had been able to repel eight of the 10 attacks carried out across the country.



For the first time in almost a month, Russian drones had also fired on the capital Kiev, according to the general staff. An air alert was issued across Ukraine during the night.



There was no initial information about possible victims.