Right-wing radio host Larry Elder announces 2024 White House bid

Larry Elder, the Black radio host who has long been a mainstay among conservatives, has officially entered the 2024 White House race.

Elder, who garnered nationwide attention when he led a failed 2021 effort to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom for office, made the announcement Thursday night during an interview on Fox News.

"America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. It is a choice made by detached and cynical politicians. As a California resident, I've seen firsthand how decades of Democrat rule have turned the Golden State, for many, into an unaffordable dystopia," he said in a follow-up statement.

"I won't let them do the same to America. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That's why I'm running for President."

Elder is just the latest in a growing list of Republicans seeking their party's nomination. Previously, former President Donald Trump, his former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, longtime politician Asa Hutchinson, businessman Perry Johnson, and phamecutical company CEO Vivek Ramaswamy.

Other Republicans are also widely-expected to announce their White House bids, most notably former Trump ally turned increasing opponent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.