Republican lawmakers urge Biden to end ‘unrestrained’ aid to Ukraine

A group of US Republican Senators and House lawmakers sent a letter Thursday to President Joe Biden, urging him to end "unrestrained" military aid to Ukraine.

"Unrestrained U.S. aid for Ukraine must come to an end, and we will adamantly oppose all future aid packages unless they are linked to a clear diplomatic strategy designed to bring this war to a rapid conclusion," the group, led by Senator Mike Lee and Arizona Representative Eli Crane, said in the letter.

Other signatories of the letter were Ohio Senator JD Vance, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and Representatives Eli Crane, Mary Miller, Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, Dan Bishop, Barry Moore, Andy Biggs, Anna Paulina Luna, Lauren Boebert, Tim Burchett, Ralph Norman, Matt Rosendale, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Josh Brecheen, Andy Ogles and Mike Collins.

The US on Wednesday announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine as that country's war with Russia drags on. The package, valued at $325 million, consists of arms and equipment including ammunition, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and anti-armor systems as well as additional artillery rounds.

The Biden administration has committed more than $36.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including more than $35.4 billion since the start of the war in February 2022, according to the Department of Defense.

"With every new aid package and every new weapon provided to Ukraine, the risk of direct conflict with Russia climbs," Republican lawmakers wrote in the letter.

"There are appropriate ways in which the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people, but unlimited arms supplies in support of an endless war is not one of them," they said.

"Our national interests, and those of the Ukrainian people, are best served by incentivizing the negotiations that are urgently needed to bring this conflict to a resolution. We strongly urge you to advocate for a negotiated peace between the two sides, bringing this awful conflict to a close."



















