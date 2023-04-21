Poland detains 3 more suspects in Russian spy network case

Poland has detained three more suspects on allegations of being part of a Russian spy network which authorities revealed last month, said local media on Thursday.

The suspects are believed to have been gathering intelligence on routes for the delivery of military assistance to neighboring Ukraine for use in fighting off the Russian-launched war, said private broadcaster RMF FM.

The broadcaster, citing officials, argued that the suspects had also been preparing acts of sabotage.

A court in the eastern province of Lublin has ordered that all three be remanded in custody and also ordered the continued detention of the nine original suspects arrested last month by the Internal Security Agency on suspicion of collaborating with the Russian secret services, it added.

Separately, news outlet dorzeczy.pl claimed that the three suspects are being charged with being part of an organized criminal group as well as with working for foreign intelligence and against Poland.

On March 16, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski announced that the Internal Security Agency had detained nine people "suspected of collaborating with the Russian secret services."

He claimed that the suspects, all foreigners from countries to the east of Poland, "conducted intelligence activities against Poland and prepared acts of sabotage at the request of Russian intelligence."













