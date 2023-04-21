Kyiv says situation in city of Bakhmut 'under control'

Ukraine said on Friday Russian forces had made some advances in fierce fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut but that the situation was under control.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar made her comments shortly before Russia's defence ministry said its assault troops were now fighting in western parts of Bakhmut, the last part of the city held by Ukrainian forces.

"The situation is tense, but under control," Malyar wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Decisions are being made according to military expediency."