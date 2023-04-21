German union sees 8-hour rail strike as a success

A strike lasting around eight hours that shut down the German rail network on Friday in support of a pay demand was seen as a success by the EVG union that called its members out.



"We had massive effects on all 50 companies," EVG executive member Cosima Ingenschay said after the strike had ended shortly before midday. "Virtually nothing ran any more on rail or in the bus operations," she said.



Participation in the strike, which began at 3:00 am (0100 GMT), was in line with the previous temporary strike at the end of last month, Ingenschay said. "There is great anger and disappointment that no negotiable offer has been presented."



State-owned rail company Deutsche Bahn (DB) and the other companies said that commuter and regional services would resume relatively quickly. Long-distance routes would start to resume after 1:00 pm, although knock-on effects would be felt into the evening, DB said.



DB said that most passengers had anticipated the strike. "The stations are virtually empty," a spokesman said in Berlin. He noted that trains had been fuller than usual on Thursday.



DB and EVG are to hold their next round of talks on Tuesday.



The strike is the second in a series aimed at securing a minimum pay rise of €650 ($710) per month for the lowest paid and of 12% for those on higher pay at DB.



Speaking in Nuremberg, EVG head Martin Burkert said that 23,500 workers had joined the strike and that further action would follow. The current offer of a 5% increase with a term of 27 months "is no offer," he said.



He noted that the lowest-paid staff on the rail service were earning around €2,500 per month, with a bus driver getting as little as €2,200. Train drivers on commuter routes were on between €2,600 and €3,000, Burkert said.



EVG is negotiating on behalf of 230,000 employees - 180,000 at DB and the remainder at other companies - in talks that have been running since late February.



Progress has been limited, with the first round of talks ending after just two hours. In the second round, the two sides exchanged views but got no further.



A separate strike called on Friday by the Verdi services union also hit the airports Hamburg, Cologne/Bonn, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart and Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, but not the main international hub at Frankfurt.



The strike by security staff forced the cancellation of 170 of 211 plane movements at Cologne/Bonn and hit 160 of 400 movements at Dusseldorf. No flights took off from Stuttgart, while landings continued.



Passengers had been informed of the strikes beforehand, with airport spokespeople at Dusseldorf and Cologne/Bonn saying that their airports were comparatively empty.



Verdi is seeking to pressure the private security companies to raise their pay rates for night and weekend duties.



EVG and Verdi joined forces to call a strike on March 27, shutting down all rail traffic for several hours and several airports at the same time.



