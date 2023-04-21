 Contact Us
News World Berlin rejects possibility of sending German fighter jets to Ukraine

Berlin rejects possibility of sending German fighter jets to Ukraine

Germany can however provide Ukrainian pilots with aircraft that they could fly promptly and service locally, Pistorius said on Friday, during talks focused on coordinating arms deliveries to Ukraine, rejecting, however, the possibility of delivering German fighter jets to Ukraine.

DPA WORLD
Published April 21,2023
Subscribe
BERLIN REJECTS POSSIBILITY OF SENDING GERMAN FIGHTER JETS TO UKRAINE

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius rejected the possibility of delivering German fighter jets to Ukraine at a meeting with Western allies in the US airbase of Ramstein in Germany.

Germany can however provide Ukrainian pilots with aircraft that they could fly promptly and service locally, Pistorius said on Friday, during talks focused on coordinating arms deliveries to Ukraine.

"It's not like changing from one rental car to another," he added, referring to the differences between the two countries' fighter jets.

The German Tornados and Eurofighters, two types of fighter jets, have different capabilities than those needed in Ukraine, he said.

"This addresses those who have the right aircraft," he added.