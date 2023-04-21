Berlin rejects possibility of sending German fighter jets to Ukraine

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius rejected the possibility of delivering German fighter jets to Ukraine at a meeting with Western allies in the US airbase of Ramstein in Germany.



Germany can however provide Ukrainian pilots with aircraft that they could fly promptly and service locally, Pistorius said on Friday, during talks focused on coordinating arms deliveries to Ukraine.



"It's not like changing from one rental car to another," he added, referring to the differences between the two countries' fighter jets.



The German Tornados and Eurofighters, two types of fighter jets, have different capabilities than those needed in Ukraine, he said.



"This addresses those who have the right aircraft," he added.