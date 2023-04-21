Amid political divisions, Libyans mark Eid on different days

Amid political divisions, Libyans are celebrating Eid al-Fitr in the country's east on Friday and on Saturday in areas under the control of the Tripoli-based government.

The Tripoli-based religious Fatwa Council announced that the Muslim holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan falls on Saturday as the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted.

The General Authority of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in Libya's east, however, said the moon was visible and Eid would be on Friday.

Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Yemen, Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, Syria, Türkiye and Iraq are celebrating Eid on Friday, while the three-day holiday in Iran, Oman, Morocco, as well as Pakistan and India, will start on Saturday.

Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011 when longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi was ousted after four decades in power.














