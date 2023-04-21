Allies' backing for Ukraine 'strong and true': US defence chief

International support for Ukraine remains "strong and true" more than a year into Kyiv's battle against invading Russian forces, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday.

"Our support for the forces of freedom in Ukraine holds strong and true," Austin told a meeting of dozens of Kyiv's supporters at the Ramstein air base in Germany.

The meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group "will focus on three key issues: air defense, ammunition, and enablers," he said, referring to logistics and other support that allows military units to operate.

Contact group members have provided more than $55 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and over $35 billion of this has come from the United States, Austin said.

"We reject (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's grim vision of a world where tyrants get to assault their peaceful neighbours, he said, adding: "Together, we will make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to live in freedom."





















