Report on fatal Greek train accident shows need for railway modernization

A report into a fatal train accident in northern Greece this February shows the need for modernization of the nation's railways, local media reported on Thursday.

A report by an expert committee formed by the Transport Ministry found that the Feb. 28 accident near the town of Tempi was the result of multiple factors, including human, organizational, technological, and infrastructure, the state-run AMNA news agency said.

Among those factors were the state-run railway company OSE, infrastructure, the Railroad Regulatory Authority (RAS), private train operator Hellenic Train, the station master who set two trains on a collision course, and the late engine drivers, who allegedly did not follow the regulations.

The commission also stressed that chronic problems should be identified, and essential reforms carried out in transfers and training. It stressed that the report's findings are technical in nature.

On Feb. 28, a passenger train collided with a freight train around the town of Tempi in the northern Larissa area.

A total of 57 people were killed, including many university students and nine crew members.