NATO must 'ensure Ukraine prevails' against Russia: Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on a visit to Kyiv Thursday that the alliance's priority was to ensure Ukraine "prevails" in the war against Russia and that a membership plan for Kyiv will be discussed at a summit in July. "Ukraine's future is in the Euro-Atlantic family, Ukraine's future is in NATO, all allies agree on that," Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Kyiv.

Published April 20,2023
Ukraine's future lies in NATO, the Western military alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg underscored on Thursday during his first visit to the country since Russia's invasion 14 months ago.

"Let me be clear: Ukraine's rightful place is in the Euro-Atlantic family. Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO. And over time, our support will help you to make this possible," Stoltenberg told reporters during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

He pledged continued military support for Ukraine, saying that, so far, NATO allies had trained tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops and provided 65 billion euros ($71.31 billion) of military aid alone.

"NATO stands with you today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes," Stoltenberg stated, before inviting Zelensky to the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.