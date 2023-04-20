Greek Cypriot administration extradites senior PKK terrorist to Germany

Southern Cyprus has decided to extradite a senior PKK terrorist to Germany, local media reported.

A district court in Larnaka ruled that Germany had provided valid documents that referred to the PKK as a terrorist organization, the daily Kathimerini reported on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old terrorist Kenan Ayaz will be handed over to German authorities within ten days, while he currently remains in custody, it added.

According to the daily, some PKK sympathizers gathered outside the court building to protest following the decision.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, the UK and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.