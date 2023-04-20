German rescue vessel Humanity 1 takes on 69 migrants in Mediterranean

The German humanitarian charity ship Humanity 1 has rescued 69 migrants from the Mediterranean sea, the ship's operator said on Thursday.



The migrants were taken from an overcrowded rubber dinghy off the Libyan coast and brought aboard the Humanity 1 overnight, the non-governmental organization SOS Humanity said on Thursday.



The group of migrants and refugees included 15 unaccompanied minors and one unconscious person who was later stabilized.



None of those rescued were wearing life jackets when the rescue ship arrived, and the dinghy had run out of fuel.



After SOS Humanity contacted Italy, the crew was told to dock at the port of Ravenna.



The rescue vessel left for its mission a few days ago after three months of work in the shipyard.



German and EU rescue ships have been active in the Mediterranean recently, trying desperately to rescue refugees from drowning on dangerous sea routes to Europe. Italy's new right-wing government recently introduced harsher migration policies, which have made the rescues more difficult.



Nevertheless, rescue ships from the EU-led Operation Irini have rescued over 1,200 refugees from distress in the Mediterranean this month, German politician Max Lucks said in Berlin on Thursday, citing the foreign office.



Last week, two Italian ships that were part of the Irini operation rescued 656 people on April 13 and 610 on Sunday. The rescued people were taken to ports in Sicily.



The German government said it plans to extend its participation in Irini for another year, with the parliament set to approve the deployment of up to 300 soldiers.



Irini was involved in four sea rescue operations in the current mandate period, in which around 1,400 people were saved.



The main task of the operation is to implement the United Nations arms embargo imposed on Libya.



In addition, the operation is to contribute to preventing the illegal export of oil from Libya and to help combat the business model of smuggling networks by gathering information.



The UN arms embargo on Libya was imposed in 2016 after a civil war broke out in the country.



The area of operation of Irini extends to the high seas outside the territorial seas of Libya and Tunisia, south of Sicily, within the region of the central and southern Mediterranean.



It also includes the airspace above these areas as well as adjacent sea areas used for the diversion and transfer of ships to a European port. The sea area around Malta is excluded.



Lucks emphasized: "Saving the lives of people in distress at sea is not a question of political attitudes: Saving lives is simply our humanitarian duty."



For far too long, he said, Germany had followed the false premise that failing to help would minimize the dangerous journeys. It is good that this is now different under the new federal government, he added.



