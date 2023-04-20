Estonia announces further military aid for Ukraine

Estonia has announced the delivery of more weapons to Ukraine ahead of talks in the German town of Ramstein on Western military aid to the war-torn country.



The aid package includes 155-millimetre calibre artillery ammunition, the Defence Ministry in Tallinn announced on Thursday.



This is Estonia's contribution to an agreement by EU states to supply Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells.



The Baltic EU and NATO country also wants to hand over night-vision equipment and ammunition for small arms to Kiev.



Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's attacks and occupation for almost 14 months and is largely dependent on Western support for military equipment.



On Friday, the Western allies plan to discuss further aid at the US air base in Ramstein in the western German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.



