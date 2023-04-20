Denmark, Netherlands to donate 14 Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine

Denmark and Netherlands on Thursday announced to donate 14 Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

The Danish Foreign Ministry in a tweet said Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen informed his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that "Denmark and Netherlands will donate 14 Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine," adding: "Denmark will continue (to provide) support for Ukraine's fight for freedom now and in the long-term."

Meanwhile, a separate statement by the Danish Defense Ministry said: "The Netherlands and Denmark today announce our intention to jointly acquire, refurbish, and donate 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks for Ukraine."

The ministry also announced that tanks will be supplied from "early 2024," and that the estimated cost of €165 million (over $180 million) would be "equally divided" between the countries.

Netherlands Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren in the backdrop of this announcement said "Ukrainian and European security are inextricably linked." The military donation announcement by the two countries came a month after Germany and Britain provided advanced 18 Leopards and 14 Challenger-2 tanks, respectively.