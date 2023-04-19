Zelensky surveys damage to Avdiivka amid fierce fighting in east

As Russian and Ukrainian soldiers battle over eastern Ukraine, Kiev's artillery destroyed a Russian facility for electronic warfare, they said on Tuesday evening.



The Ukrainian general staff said two Russian positions of soldiers and vehicles had also come under fire, without giving the exact details of the location.



Russian military officials reported Ukrainian attacks in the eastern Donetsk region, saying Kiev's army had used an air-to-surface missile specially developed to target ground-based radar installations.



Earlier, British and Ukrainian officials said fierce fighting continued over the now destroyed city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, with Russian troops attacking from the air using heavy artillery.



"There is a realistic possibility that Russia has reduced troop numbers and is decreasing offensive action around Donetsk city, most likely to divert resources toward the Bakhmut sector," the British Defence Ministry wrote in its daily Ukraine war update on Twitter.



Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Ukrainian land forces, reported heavy fighting in Bakhmut as Russian troops attack from the air with heavy artillery. However he said that "the situation is under control at this point."



The British Defence Ministry said the mercenary Wagner Group forces and the regular Russian army "continue to make creeping advances" but Ukraine is generally holding off their advance from the south.



Strategically both sides have to weigh a drawdown of forces from Bakhmut, the tweet said. For the Ukrainian military it is about getting enough forces to launch the expected spring offensive, while Russian forces likely want to regenerate their reserves.



Syrskyi predicted Ukrainian forces would inflict heavy losses on the enemy and "noticeably slow down" the Russian attack.



Meanwhile a statement from the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had travelled again to the war zone in Ukraine. This would be his second trip since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.



Putin met Russian troops fighting in the regions of Kherson and Luhansk, according to a statement published in Moscow on Tuesday.



In Kherson in occupied southern Ukraine, he was briefed by the commander of the airborne troops, Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky. In Luhansk in the east, the 70-year-old Kremlin leader met Colonel General Alexander Lapin and other high-ranking officers.



The Kremlin also released a short video showing Putin getting out of a helicopter and shaking hands with uniformed men.



According to Moscow, Putin was not accompanied by Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov or Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, due to security precautions. Peskov said it was too much of a "risk" to have the three men responsible for military decisions travelling together.



Putin also gave the Russian soldiers an icon in view of the Orthodox Easter celebration last weekend, the Kremlin announced.



The exact date of the troop visit was not disclosed. Peskov said it had taken place on Monday, while independent Russian media estimated the trip took place last week, due to the video footage showing Putin saying "Now it will be Easter."



The second video version available now however, sees Putin saying "Now it's Easter."



The Russian president was in Moscow over the weekend and took part in an Easter service by Patriarch Kirill.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile also travelled to the war zone, to the fiercely contested town of Avdiivka in the east, according to Ukrainian sources.



He paid tribute to his country's medical professionals in particular, after visiting medical facilities and military hospitals in Donetsk and Poltava.



"My special thanks go to our medical forces, all the doctors, nurses and brothers who bring our defenders back to life after being wounded," Zelensky said in his evening video address on Tuesday.



"I am proud of our people, who are strong, even though they are still recovering," he said. "Honour and respect to all who treat our soldiers."



Zelensky also spoke of the situation in Avdiivka. "It is hard to see what Russian terrorists have done to this city," he said, describing the destruction of the heavily contested city.



Meanwhile international pressure on Russia from Western powers has not abated since it began its full-blown invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.



In Japan, foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations earlier said they "remain committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them ... and countering Russia's and third parties' attempts to evade and undermine our sanctions measures."



"We reiterate our call on third parties to cease assistance to Russia's war, or face severe costs," the ministers said in a joint statement adopted at the conclusion of a meeting in Karuizawa.



The G7 again called on Russia to withdraw immediately and unconditionally from Ukraine.



