Ukraine says Russia fired 12 drones at Odessa

DPA WORLD Published April 19,2023

The Russian army attacked the Odessa region with 12 drones, damaging part of public infrastructure but resulting in no casualties, Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday.



The drones that evaded Ukraine's air defences damaged an "object of public infrastructure" late on Tuesday evening in the city on the Black Sea, the Odessa regional administration said, but did not provide more detail.



The Ukrainian air force shot down 10 of the 12 drones, it said.



Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine more than a year ago and has repeatedly attacked it with combat drones since last autumn, often targeting public infrastructure such as power plants.



Overnight, Germany revealed that it had delivered to Ukraine a Patriot defence system to help the country protect itself from the barrages of Russian missiles.



