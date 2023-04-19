Two dead in accident on Mont Blanc in France

Two German tourists have been killed by falling masses of glacial ice near Mont Blanc in the French Alps.



According to the police prefecture responsible for the area, which is based in Annecy near the peak in south-eastern France, large pieces of ice came loose from the glacier on Wednesday.



Another person was slightly injured in the accident. Four people survived unharmed.



The two victims from Germany were buried under the ice, according to the news website France Info.



The hikers had wanted to climb Mont Blanc, which is the highest mountain in the Alps and translates as White Mountain.



The German Foreign Office said the consulate was in contact with the local authorities and was ready to provide assistance to the bereaved families.

