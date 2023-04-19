Turkish president expresses concern over developments in Tunisia

Türkiye's president said late Tuesday that he will speak to authorities in Tunisia to convey his concern over the arrest of Ennahda Party leader Rached Ghannouchi.

"The current administration in Tunisia arrested brother Ghannouchi. We have not yet been able to contact the authorities in Tunisia over the phone but will continue to try to reach them. If we are able to speak to them, we will tell them that we do not find this appropriate," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a televised interview.

Tunisian security forces arrested Ghannouchi late Monday and took him in for interrogation at a National Guard building in the capital Tunis.

Turning to the latest clashes in Sudan, Erdoğan said: "We are following the developments in Sudan with concern. Today, I spoke to my brother (Abdelmadjid) Tebboune, the president of Algeria. I will have talks with both sides in Sudan."

Noting that Türkiye is ready to provide all means of support to Sudan's peace and stability, President Erdoğan urged Sudanese "people to continue to build the country's future together by putting disputes aside."

Asked about the recently inaugurated Istanbul Finance Center (IFC), Erdoğan said they aim to position the IFC among the top 10 finance centers of the world in 10 years.

On Black Sea natural gas, he pledged to "increase the production in the field to 40 million cubic meters in three years. When the second phase is completed, we will be able to meet the gas needs of all houses."

"We are preparing for new explorations. Seismic work has been completed in the central Black Sea and is continuing in the Eastern Black Sea. Then the drilling will begin," he added.

He also announced that a ceremony will be held for transporting fresh fuel to Türkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant on April 27, with Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to join the ceremony via videoconference.

Saying that Türkiye will expedite its "preparations for our country's second nuclear power plant," Erdoğan said they have held "talks with China and South Korea. As a result of these talks, we will take the steps through the agreement which we will finalize."