Russia condemns Ukraine police for blocking entrances at Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned on Wednesday Ukrainian police for entering the premises of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery and blocking entrances.

"Our position is well-known, it is consistent --we strongly condemn these actions," Peskov told reporters at a press briefing in Moscow.

The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, also known as the Kyiv Monastery of the Caves, has been an important center of Eastern Orthodox Christianity since its foundation in 1051.

Tensions surrounding the monastery rose when Ukrainian authorities last week told monks to vacate the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra complex, an order they have resisted.

They have started a Telegram channel, LAVRA Live, to report the development of events.

Metropolitan Pavel, the monastery's abbot, was also placed under house arrest on charges of "cursing" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kyiv's attempt to seize the monastery "is illegitimate in terms of law and immoral from a spiritual perspective," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

















