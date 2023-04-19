Israel to impose 3-day lockdown on Palestinian territories next week

Israel will impose a 3-day lockdown on the Palestinian territories as of April 24 for the upcoming Memorial Day and Independence Day celebrations.

The closure is set to begin on Monday, April 24, at 5 p.m. and last until Wednesday, April 26, at 11:59 p.m.

A military statement said border crossings with the Gaza Strip will also be closed.

The army said border crossings, however, would be reopen "subject to a situational assessment."

It said exceptions to the closures will be made for humanitarian and other outstanding cases, but will require the approval of the Defense Ministry's liaison to the Palestinians, known as the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

The Memorial Day is observed in Israel for all military personnel killed during Israeli military operations.

Israel also commemorates its national day, which marks the country's creation on the rubble of Palestine. This day is called by the Palestinians as "Nakba", or Catastrophe.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year. Sixteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.