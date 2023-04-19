Germany delivers Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Germany has delivered the Patriot air defense system to protect Ukraine from Russian air attacks, the government said on its website on Wednesday.

Berlin announced the delivery of the Patriot system in early January along with the delivery of Marder armored personnel carriers. The US and the Netherlands have also promised Ukraine the Patriot system.

The Patriot system, manufactured by the US company Raytheon, is used to combat larger airborne targets such as aircraft, drones, missiles and cruise missiles.

A Patriot battery can track up to 50 targets and engage five objects at once. According to the German army, Bundeswehr, the range is around 68 kilometers (42 miles).

Ukraine had urgently asked for the Patriot system last year amid massive Russian airstrikes. Germany has already supported Ukraine's air defense by supplying Gepard anti-aircraft tanks.

Meanwhile, Germany has also handed over the second of four promised Iris-T SLM air defense systems to Ukraine. According to a report by the Hamburg-based Der Spiegel news magazine, an Iris-T system and 16 guided missiles were delivered a few days ago -- around April 16.

Since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine, the German government has made available more than 14.2 billion euros in support for Kyiv, according to the Foreign Office.

Last month, the German government had agreed to send an additional 12 billion euros ($13.01 billion) worth of military support to Ukraine.

The additional funding includes 3.2 billion euros to be disbursed in 2023 and credit lines for the period between 2024 and 2032 amounting to some 8.8 billion euros.