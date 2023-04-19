Biden to host Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at White House

US President Joe Biden will welcome Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to the White House on May 12, spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre announced Wednesday.

"The two leaders will review our efforts as NATO Allies and close partners to strengthen our bilateral defense relationship, transatlantic security, and economic prosperity," she said in a statement.

Jean-Pierre said the two leaders will discuss support for Ukraine as the Russian war in the country enters day 420 as of Wednesday.

Other issues such as climate change and expanded cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean will also be on the agenda.

Spain assumes the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in July for a six-month period and Sanchez will face a general election in December.




























