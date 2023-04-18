Zelensky visits frontline Ukraine town of Avdiivka

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the heavily shelled frontline town of Avdiivka in the country's east, his official website said Tuesday.

Zelensky visited "advanced positions" in the town close to the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, and wished troops a happy Orthodox Easter, the website said.

"I am honored to be here today. Next to the marines, soldiers of airborne assault, mechanized and artillery units. Next to our heroes," Zelenskyy said in a message on Telegram.

A statement by the Ukrainian presidency said Zelenskyy listened to the report of the commander of the operational-tactical group in the region regarding the current situation.

The statement further said Zelenskyy talked with servicemen and thanked them for their service.

"I congratulate you on the holidays, on Easter, and I wish you only victory - what I wish for every Ukrainian, which is very important for all of us," Zelenskyy also said, the statement quoted.

It added that he presented the servicemen with state awards.