Türkiye nabs FETO terror suspect escaping to Greece from border

Turkish authorities nabbed at least three Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) suspects near the country's border with Greece, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said five people were caught trying to cross illegally from Türkiye to Greece, adding that two of those detained were found to be suspected members of FETO.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Separately, security sources said a person was caught in northwestern Edirne province trying to enter Greece illegally.

The suspect was nabbed in an operation carried out in the military forbidden zone near the district of Meric, located on the border.

Found to have terror links, the suspect was taken into custody.