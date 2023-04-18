Poland builds electronic barrier to the Russian border

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said his country has started to build an electronic barrier on the Russian border.

Kaminski, in a statement to reporters, stated that the barrier in question will be equipped with cameras and motion detectors that will operate 24 hours.

Stating that the said barrier will be built on the Russian border, Kaminski noted that the 210-kilometer-long barrier will be completed in the autumn.

Minister Kaminski emphasized that illegal activities and border crossings will also be prevented thanks to the barrier.

Poland tried to prevent smuggling by installing a similar system on the Ukrainian border a few years ago.