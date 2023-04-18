Kosovo citizens to travel to EU without visa from 2024 at the latest

Kosovo citizens will be able to travel to the European Union without a visa from 2024 at the latest after the European Parliament gave the green light on Tuesday.



The vote by the EU legislature in Strasbourg, France was the last legal step required to grant visa-free travel to Kosovo citizens after member states gave their backing in March.



Under the new rules, which could apply even before 2024, people with a Kosovo passport would be able to travel to the EU without a visa and stay for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.



Today's "decision on visa liberalization is a victory for the people of Kosovo, for democracy and for European unity," wrote Vjosa Osmani, the president of Kosovo, on Twitter.



Kosovo is the last country in the Western Balkans region to be granted visa-free travel to the bloc.



