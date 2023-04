G-7 says it's committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations pledged more sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine following a meeting of foreign ministers in Japan on Tuesday.

"We remain committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them," the G-7 ministers said in a statement.

''There can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities such as Russia's attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure,'' they added.