TÜRKIYES COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR CALLS FOR GLOBAL SOLIDARITY TO COUNTER DISINFORMATION

Stressing the importance of global solidarity to counter disinformation and its destructive effects, Türkiye's communications director on Monday said it is an "issue for the international community."

In his video message at a Communications Directorate panel titled "Disaster Diplomacy: Recoding International Solidarity for a Resilient World" held at the National Press Club in Washington, Fahrettin Altun said: "As a country most exposed to disinformation, Türkiye resolutely voices the harms done to it."

Saying that the factors that threaten global security are not just political conflicts and the resulting pursuit of military solutions, Altun stressed that global security and prosperity in today's world is also threatened by economic crisis, pandemics, famine, the climate crisis, and natural disasters.

"Even if these problems may initially appear regional, they have the potential to become a global problem by expanding their sphere of influence over time," he said, adding that there is no issue that remains local.

Urging international solidarity and cooperation to resolve such issues, Altun stressed the importance of international solidarity against disinformation and the destructive effects of disinformation.

Citing the massive earthquakes that shook southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, Altun said that his country had to deal with disinformation while providing accurate information to the public.

"It has become clear how disinformation can harm not only national security, but also directly the security of life and property of citizens," he added.

Altun also said disinformation is not only an issue for Türkiye but also for all countries and the international community.

"We invite all countries to fight with a sense of responsibility against the production and spread of false and inaccurate information," he urged.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck numerous Turkish provinces, taking over 50,000 lives.

Around 14 million people in Türkiye were affected by the quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.