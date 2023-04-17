Taliban suspend activities of schools run by NGOs

The Taliban Ministry of Education has suspended the activities of all community-based schools in Afghanistan's southern provinces of Kandahar and Helmand that are run by non-governmental organizations, according to a letter shared by local media on Monday.



According to the letter, a delegation has been appointed by the ministry to review the projects and activities of all educational institutions in the mentioned provinces.



Officials did not respond to dpa requests for comments.



However, according to the local news channel Shamshad, a local Taliban official in Kandahar has claimed that the ban is temporary.



Just a couple of weeks ago, the Taliban detained educational activist Matiullah Wesa over "suspicious" activities. Wesa was advocating for girls' education, especially in remote parts of the country.



The Taliban returned to power with the collapse of the former Afghan government amidst the chaotic withdrawal of the NATO forces from the country in August 2021.



Since then, the Taliban have reimposed strict laws and regulations, including banning girls and women from accessing school classes beyond grade six. Those who dare to criticize the decision have been arrested under different pretexts.



