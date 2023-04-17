Medical group in Sudan reports 56 civilian, dozens of military deaths

A Sudanese medical organization said on Sunday that so far at least 56 civilians and dozens of soldiers have been killed in heavy fighting in Sudan between the army and the influential paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF).



It remained unclear who has the upper hand in the power struggle, according to media reports, which said fighting around the Sudanese army's general command in the capital Khartoum had intensified.



In the evening, the RSF had announced the capture of the government's general command, which the military described as a false claim. Earlier the Sudanese military announced it was "close to victory" despite the ongoing fighting.



The violence is a result of a power struggle between Sudan's ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the armed RSF.



Within a few hours on Saturday, the conflict in the North African country grew into a state crisis with battles between the army and the paramilitary group.



