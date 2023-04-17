Israeli forces shoot Palestinian woman in alleged knife attack

Israeli forces shot and injured a Palestinian woman for allegedly stabbing a settler in the occupied West Bank, according to the military.

In a statement, the army said a settler was hurt after being stabbed near Gush Etzion settlement, south of Jerusalem.

The statement said the attacker was neutralized, without providing any further details.

Israeli Army Radio, however, said the attacker was a 33-year-old Palestinian woman from Dheisha refugee camp, south of Bethlehem city.

Her health condition remains unclear.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Sixteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.