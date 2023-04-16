Zelensky promises Ukrainians 'the light of justice' in Easter message

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has encouraged his compatriots to keep on believing in victory over Russia in his Orthodox Easter message.



"The war could not erase us, our values, our traditions and our holidays," he said in a video released on Sunday.



"Today we celebrate the resurrection of Christ. The main symbol is victory: the victory of good, the victory of truth, the victory of life. We celebrate Easter with an unshakeable faith in the irreversibility of these victories."



Zelensky said that a year ago, just after Russia's invasion, prayers were being said for Ukraine to survive at all. Since then, they have forced Russians away from capital Kiev and other areas, although fighting remains intense in the east.



"Today we pray that Ukraine wins," he added. "We have already come a long way. Perhaps the most difficult mountain is still ahead of us. We will overcome it. And together we will meet our dawn."



Referring to areas occupied by Russia, he said: "The sun will shine in the south, the sun will shine in the east, the sun will shine in Crimea. The yellow glowing sun in a peaceful blue sky - it will be the light of justice."