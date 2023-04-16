Wagner chief mulls end of Ukraine war in blog post

The head of Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has caused a stir with a blog post about a possible end to the war in Ukraine.



Many Ukrainian media outlets picked up on the text by the 61-year-old, which reads: "For state power and for society today it is necessary to put a thick fullstop behind the special military operation."



Even after more than a year of war, Russia still refers to its invasion of Ukraine as a "special military operation."



Prigozhin, whose blog post was published on Friday but has only now come to light, added: "The ideal variant would be to announce the end of the special military operation and declare that Russia has achieved all of its planned goals - and in some respects we really have achieved them."



Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year but was driven back from capital Kiev and other cities. They occupy large areas in the east and south having already annexed Crimea in 2014. A land bridge through Ukrainian territory now connects the Crimean peninsula with Russia.



"For Russia, there is always a risk that the situation on the front can deteriorate after the start of the counteroffensive," Prigozhin added. Experts expect a Ukrainian offensive in the coming weeks.



The only option at the moment is to "dig in," Prigozhin said. This would fall short of the Kremlin's current aims, which include the complete conquest of the four Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson.



However, Prigozhin, whose mercenaries are currently fighting mainly for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, spoke out against any negotiations that would mean the ceding of Russian-occupied territories back to Ukraine.