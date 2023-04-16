Türkiye extends condolences to UAE over loss of lives in Dubai fire

Türkiye on Sunday offered condolences to the UAE after a fire in Dubai left 16 people dead.

"We are deeply saddened that many were deceased and injured at the fire that took place in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

"We convey our condolences to the brotherly and friendly people and the Government of the United Arab Emirates and wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, and a speedy recovery to the wounded," it added.

At least 16 people died and nine injured in a fire in residential building in Dubai on Saturday, according to media reports.