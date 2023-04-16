German authorities record 337 possible Ukraine war crime clues

Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has received 337 tips about possible war crimes in Ukraine up to mid-April.



The Ministry of the Interior has replied to a parliamentary question on the subject and dpa saw the response on Sunday.



The information follows Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year and comes from Ukrainian war refugees in Germany or via reports from the German population in Ukraine, the ministry said.



The BKA, Germany's equivalent of the FBI in the United States, has been supporting war-crime investigators in Ukraine with forensics.



