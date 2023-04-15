Zelensky imposes sanctions on 692 individuals, legal entities from Russia, Belarus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday implemented the decision of the country's National Security Council to impose sanctions on 692 individuals and legal entities from Russia and Belarus.

According to a decree published on the presidential website, the restrictive measures are introduced against 438 individuals and 254 enterprises from the two countries.

In particular, the sanctions were introduced against the daughter of Russian Defense Minister Ksenia Shoygu, Belarusian Minister of Sports and Tourism Sergey Kovalchuk, and two-time Olympic champion Svetlana Khorkina.

The sanctions are imposed for a period of 50 years.

They include a ban on entry into Ukrainian territory, issuing Ukrainian visas, cancellation of official visits, and a ban on fulfilling economic and financial obligations to the persons under sanctions.