Zelensky demands NATO security guarantees before accession

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for security guarantees for his country ahead of a NATO summit in Lithuania in July.



"Effective security guarantees for Ukraine (...) are needed even before we join the Alliance," Zelensky said in his evening video address on Saturday. He had also spoken on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron about the issue.



Zelensky wants accelerated accession to the Western military alliance. A prerequisite for joining NATO, however, is that the candidate country must not be involved in international conflicts and disputes over borders.



Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February last year and has been defending itself ever since. Moscow's main reason for invading was Ukraine edging from its sphere to the West and possibly joining NATO.



Zelensky also commemorated the victims of the Russian missile attack on the eastern city of Sloviansk on Friday. According to official figures, at least 11 civilians were killed as of Saturday evening - including a two-year-old toddler. The search for missing persons continues.

















