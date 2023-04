Lula in China says US should stop 'encouraging' war in Ukraine

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Saturday that the United States should stop "encouraging war" in Ukraine "and start talking about peace".

"The United States needs to stop encouraging war and start talking about peace, the European Union needs to start talking about peace," Lula told reporters in Beijing at the end of a visit to China where he met with President Xi Jinping.