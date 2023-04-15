GERMANYS BAERBOCK VISITS SOUTH KOREA, TOURS DEMILITARIZED ZONE

News World Germany's Baerbock visits South Korea, tours Demilitarized Zone

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (REUTERS File Photo)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited the border with North Korea immediately after her arrival in South Korea on Saturday.



At the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between capitalist South Korea and isolated communist North Korea, the Green politician was informed about the current situation on the politically tense peninsula.



In the evening, a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin was planned in the capital Seoul.



More than 1 million soldiers face each other at the highly weaponized border at the 38th parallel. In addition, the United States currently has 28,500 soldiers stationed in South Korea.



Under international law, both Korean states have been in a state of war since the end of their fratricidal war in 1953. There has never been a peace treaty.



At the end of the war, a military buffer zone about 240 kilometres long and 4 kilometres wide was created across the peninsula. The DMZ still forms the de facto border today.



The zone has repeatedly been the scene of a propaganda war between the two states. On both sides, loudspeaker broadcasts and announcements proclaim the advantages of the other system across the DMZ.



Almost half of South Korea's nearly 52 million inhabitants live in the wider metropolitan area of Seoul, which is close to the heavily fortified border.



South Korea is the world's 10th largest economy and seventh largest exporting nation.



Tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen sharply in recent months. According to the German government, North Korea last year carried out 35 tests with at least 60 missiles, including four tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).



"Our shared interest in regional stability in the Indo-Pacific, which has recently come under serious threat due to North Korea's missile tests in violation of international law, will also be on the agenda," Baerbock said before the start of her Asia trip.



Only on Friday, North Korean state media had reported that the country had made significant progress in nuclear deterrence. A new type of ICBM of the type Hwasongpho-18 with solid propellant was successfully tested under the guidance of the country's leader Kim Jong Un.



While ICBMs are considered the most important means of delivering nuclear weapons, solid-fuel propelled missiles are being prepared in order to be ready for deployment quickly.



North Korea described the new missile as a strategic offensive weapon and, in the future, the "most powerful, central and primary means" to defend the country and deter aggressors.



Before flying to South Korea, Baerbock had made her inaugural visit to China where she discussed China's continued support for Russia as it wages its war in Ukraine, the situation around Taiwan and human rights.





















