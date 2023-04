Erdoğan offers condolences to Berdimuhamedow over mother’s death

The Turkish president on Saturday offered condolences to the chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan whose mother died recently.

The condolences came during a phone call between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Berdimuhamedow served as Turkmenistan's president from 2007 to 2022.