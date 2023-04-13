Heavy fighting in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine

Heavy fighting is continuing in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, both Russian and Ukrainian spokespeople said.



Wagner Group mercenaries are engaging in "high-intensity fighting to drive the enemy from the central parts of Artemovsk city," Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, using the Soviet-era name for the city.



Regular Russian airborne troops are blocking routes into the city used by Ukrainian forces, but Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin acknowledged that it was too soon to speak of a complete encirclement of the shattered city.



Ukrainian Brigadier-General Oleksii Hromov said that Russian troops had entered the centre of Bakhmut. He referred to heavy fighting and Russian attempts to encircle Ukrainian forces by taking the villages of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske, which lie to the west of Bakhmut.























