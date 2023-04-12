Serbia denies selling weapons to Ukraine

Serbia on Wednesday denied selling weapons to Ukraine, saying it "will not sell weapons to the Ukrainian or Russian side."

Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said that for the umpteenth time, a lie that Serbia is selling weapons to Ukraine has been published, according to a statement by Defense Ministry.

"We have denied those falsehoods more than ten times and here we are, we will do it again. Serbia has not, nor will it, sell weapons to the Ukrainian or Russian side, nor to the countries surrounding that conflict," said Vucevic.

Some media recently reported that leaked documents from US Pentagon show that Serbia has committed to sending weapons to Ukraine or that it has already done so.

"Someone's goal is obviously to draw Serbia into that conflict, but we consistently stick to our established policy," added Vucevic.

Serbia is the only country in Europe that has not imposed sanctions against Russia.

Officials repeatedly said that the country is under great pressure from the European Union and the US over the sanctions and its ties with Russia.