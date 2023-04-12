Meeting of Iranian, Syrian, Russian, Turkish foreign ministers under preparation: Russia

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that work is underway on organizing a meeting between Iranian, Syrian, Russian, and Turkish foreign ministers.

The date has not been decided yet due to the ministers' busy schedule, Zakharova said at a news conference in Moscow.

About the UK's plans to deliver depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine, the spokeswoman said such plans pose a "serious threat" for the people of Ukraine and the neighboring countries.

"Despite numerous warnings, London has not abandoned its plans, which we have qualified as malicious. Perhaps they hope that they will get away with such a crime again, like the crimes in Yugoslavia, Iraq, and so on. No, this time, they won't get away with this criminal activity," she stressed.

Commenting on an attack by Armenian forces in the Lachin district of the East Zangezur region on Tuesday, Zakharova said the Russian peacekeepers immediately contacted the responsible persons in Armenia and Azerbaijan and took measures for de-escalation.

Also, Baku and Yerevan accepted Russia's invitation to hold a common meeting on drafting a peace agreement, she added.

"Our efforts to fully assist Azerbaijan and Armenia in the preparation of a peace treaty do not weaken. The partners have accepted an offer to hold another round of bilateral negotiations on our territory. We will inform you about the dates of specific events when all this is finally agreed," she said.

Meanwhile, Russia requested explanations from Armenia regarding joint military exercises with NATO, she said, noting that Moscow will give assessment after receiving a response.

Zakharova slammed Latvia's initiative to introduce an exam on the knowledge of the Latvian language for people of Russian origin, fraught with forced deportation in case of failure.

"Such a xenophobic line of the ruling elite of the Baltic states deserves the strongest condemnation, including at relevant international venues, but at these very venues it is blocked by their Western curators, who have been using the Baltic States as a springboard for Russophobia for many years," she stressed.

The spokeswoman promised that Russia will help people that are discriminated by the Latvian authorities.