Eastern Syria helicopter raid captures top Daesh operative: US

US Central Command Forces captured Hudayfah al Yemeni, an Daesh terror group attack facilitator and two associates in a helicopter raid in eastern Syria, according to a statement.

No civilians were killed or injured in the operation that took place late April 8 and the capture of al Yemeni will disrupt the terror group's ability to carry out operations, it said.

"Operations against Daesh are important for the security and stability of the region," said CENTCOM spokesperson Col. Joe Buccino in the statement.

"Daesh is still a threat in the region and beyond, and the group still has the capability to carry out operations in Syria and Iraq," said Buccino.

The terror group's vile ideology remains a threat, and "operations such as this one reaffirms our commitment to the enduring defeat of Daesh ," he added.



















