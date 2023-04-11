News
U.S. intel doubtful about Ukraine advance in leaked documents - report
In a report from early Tuesday, the newspaper writes that according to the trove of leaked classified US Defense Department documents that surfaced on social media platforms this month, the Ukrainian military could fall "well short" of the government's originial plans to retake Russian-occupied areas in the spring, due to difficulties in massing ammunition, equipment and troops.
Published April 11,2023
The United States is doubtful whether a planned counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces will bring significant gains in the fight against the Russian invasion, according to the Washington Post.
However, it remains unclear whether the documents are genuine and how they reached the press and social media. Investigations continue into their origins.
The leaked documents suggest the US government's "misgivings" about the state of the war, according to the Post.
Moreover, the assessment, which the paper said was issued in early February, warns of considerable "'force generation and sustainment shortfalls,'" and "is likely to embolden critics who feel the United States and NATO should do more to push for a negotiated settlement to the conflict," according to the report.
What appear to be classified documents from US intelligence agencies have been circulating online for weeks - often in pro-Russian channels - with apparent intelligence details about the war in Ukraine drawing particular attention.