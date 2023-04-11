UN chief condemns deadly Myanmar military airstrike

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned airstrikes Tuesday by Myanmar's military which reportedly killed as many as 100 people in Kanbalu township of the Sagaing region.

"The Secretary-General condemns all forms of violence and reaffirms the primacy of protection of civilians, in accordance with international humanitarian law," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres urged those responsible for the attack to be held accountable.

He reiterated his call for the military to end the campaign of violence against the population throughout the country.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew Suu Kyi's government Feb. 1, 2021.