Number of Ukrainian refugees crossing into Poland exceeded 11 million

As of April 10, the number of refugees entering Poland from Ukraine exceeded 11 million.

In the post on the Twitter account of the Polish Border Guards, it was stated that there has been intense migration since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia War.

Stating that 20 thousand people entered the country only yesterday from Ukraine, "The number of people who have passed from Ukraine to Poland since the beginning of the war has exceeded 11 million."

It was recorded that the total number of Ukrainians who left Poland was 9 million 259 thousand.

According to the information shared by Poland's Permanent Representation to the European Union (EU), 87 percent of those passing from Ukraine to Poland were women and children.